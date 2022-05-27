IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $402,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $210.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.57 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

