ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Shares Sold by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 907,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 557,099 shares during the last quarter.

IACC stock remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Friday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

