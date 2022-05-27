Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Holdings Cut by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,530 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $24,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,227. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $239.58 and a 1-year high of $327.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.