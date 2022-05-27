Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,985 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 127,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,610. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average of $155.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

