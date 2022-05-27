Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Stock Price Up 1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM – Get Rating) shares rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

