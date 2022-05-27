Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,816,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,002,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $280.21 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

