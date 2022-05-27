Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $24.04 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

