Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KBWD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,981. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 757,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 90,210 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 304,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 91,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.