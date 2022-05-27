Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KBWD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,981. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $21.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.