Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.