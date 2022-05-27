Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
