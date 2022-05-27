Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,002. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

