Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 429.7% in May

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 429.7% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.77. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,665. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $153.69 and a one year high of $202.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

