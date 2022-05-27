Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PXI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.82. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

