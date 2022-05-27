Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $307,000.

