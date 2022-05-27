Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of BSMU stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $26.07.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.