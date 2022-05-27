Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.18. 41,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,677. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.02. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $554.40.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.