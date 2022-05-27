Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.00 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.18. 41,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,677. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.02. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $554.40.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.