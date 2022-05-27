Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down to $58.72

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.72, but opened at $57.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 1,543 shares trading hands.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The business’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,556 shares of company stock valued at $11,920,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

