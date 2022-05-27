Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISNPY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.15 ($3.35) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €2.15 ($2.29) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.40) to €2.70 ($2.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.94) to €3.20 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.73.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

