Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells $34,058.70 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TWST stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.20. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after buying an additional 1,497,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $54,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,584,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

