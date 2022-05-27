Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61.
Shares of TFII traded up C$1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$103.55. 126,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,852. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$96.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$111.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
