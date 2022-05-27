Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $120,500.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 46.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 105,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

