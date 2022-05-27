Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $393,627.04 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

