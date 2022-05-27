Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 10,627 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $2,620,511.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,509,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,601,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $254.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.53 and a 12-month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Morningstar by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

