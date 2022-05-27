Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Sells 11,489 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HSIC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 521,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,384. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

