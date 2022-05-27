Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $7,485,632.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $148.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average is $160.58. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.04 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,848,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,901,000 after acquiring an additional 196,541 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.