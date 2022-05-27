Insider Selling: Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,859.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $466,528.04.

On Friday, March 11th, Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86.

WHD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. 8,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,272. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

