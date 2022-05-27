Insider Selling: Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Sells $170,148.00 in Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 28,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $170,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arhaus stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

