Insider Buying: Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Insider Acquires £30,050.90 in Stock

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($37,814.14).

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.04) on Friday. Warehouse REIT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.55. The firm has a market cap of £689.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

