Insider Buying: Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX) Insider Purchases £5,017.95 in Stock

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEXGet Rating) insider Andy Naylor acquired 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,017.95 ($6,314.27).

LON:MEX opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.73) on Friday. Tortilla Mexican Grill plc has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £53.16 million and a P/E ratio of 39.29.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 222 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

