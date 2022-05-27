Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Buys 37,056 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 37,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Anthony Noto purchased 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $149,772.50.

On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70.

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12.

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

SOFI opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 689,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after buying an additional 647,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

