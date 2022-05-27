Insider Buying: Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Major Shareholder Buys 28,800 Shares of Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,816,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,565.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 69,516 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $287,101.08.

RPID stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $206.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 296.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

