Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys 22 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £127.60 ($160.56).

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 583 ($7.34) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 500.01 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 742 ($9.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 581.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 615.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £401.78 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.80) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.32) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About PayPoint (Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.