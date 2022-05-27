Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Acquires 17,828 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 17,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,360.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,452,674 shares in the company, valued at $19,422,251.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NGM stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

