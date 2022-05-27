Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Acquires 17,828 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 17,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,360.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,452,674 shares in the company, valued at $19,422,251.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NGM stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.79.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
NGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.