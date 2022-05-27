Insider Buying: New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) COO Purchases $49,960.00 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) COO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,818.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NMFC stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

