Insider Buying: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,985.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.44 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,455,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

