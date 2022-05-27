Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) SVP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LILAK stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

