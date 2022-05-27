Insider Buying: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Acquires 1,481 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $23,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $99.44.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
