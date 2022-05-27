Insider Buying: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Acquires 1,481 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $23,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $99.44.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.