Insider Buying: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) CFO Gerhard Lombard bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Lombard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Gerhard Lombard bought 1,000 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,890.00.

CCAP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.26. 71,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,419. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 78.46%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 412,640 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

