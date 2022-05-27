Insider Buying: Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited (ASX:CNW) Insider Acquires 1,188,014 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited (ASX:CNW – Get Rating) insider Adam Waterworth acquired 1,188,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$36,828.43 ($26,119.46).

Adam Waterworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Adam Waterworth purchased 1,838,892 shares of Cirrus Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,844.54 ($41,733.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Cirrus Networks Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services and related third-party products in Australia. The company also offers advisory services for strategic plans, architecture, governance, procurement, cloud, IOT, and program and asset management; integration services, such as connectivity and communication, data center, collaboration, security, and project management and people services; managed services; and infrastructure services.

