Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Purchases 13,802 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $16,976.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,630.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

