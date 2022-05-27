Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Holdings Boosted by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $20.70. 15,665 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

