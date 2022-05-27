INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) PT Lowered to $14.00 at BTIG Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut INmune Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 23.89, a quick ratio of 23.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 21.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in INmune Bio by 90.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59,953 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

