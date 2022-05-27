Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Infosys worth $496,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 156,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,304,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

