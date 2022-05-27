InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut InflaRx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.80.

IFRX stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.82. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InflaRx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

