INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $636.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50.

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 34.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $509,651.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,450,725.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 104,510 shares of company stock worth $7,511,315 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,806 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $79,334,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

