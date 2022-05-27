Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

