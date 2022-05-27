ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 7.6% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. 21,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,640,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
