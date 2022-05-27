ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 7.6% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. 21,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,640,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

