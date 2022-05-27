IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 4,425 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

PTON opened at $14.12 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

