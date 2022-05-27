IMA Wealth Inc. Has $91,000 Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $196,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

