IMA Wealth Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after buying an additional 4,089,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,256,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,561,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.