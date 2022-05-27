Illuvium (ILV) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $166.21 million and $23.06 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $255.37 or 0.00891433 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $838.09 or 0.02925594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00513552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

