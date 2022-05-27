II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.08.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI opened at $58.25 on Friday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.